Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 26, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Carsyn Bullard

GRADE: Pre-kindergarten

PARENTS: John and April Bullard

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Rest time

ACTIVITIES: T-Ball

“Carsyn is a respectful, trustworthy and friendly student that strives to do his best in all things.” – Principal Anke Bracey

BOYD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Jenny Olivia

GRADE: 6th

PARENTS: Alonso and Maria Olivia

FAVORITE TEACHER: Mrs. Hopkins, because she makes class fun and makes us laugh.

“Jenny is a great student who show a lot of character. She goes out of her way to make others feel good and is always there for her friends.” – Teacher Angela Hopkins

BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Kylee Sullivan

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Shannon Sullivan and Bo Sullivan

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Softball, sports, taking care of my brother and keeping grades up in school

“Kylee has overcome many obstacles recently, but she still comes to school every day with a smile on her face. She is a hardworking student who never gives up; she leads by example.” – Principal James McDonald

BOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Aliza White

GRADE: 10th

PARENTS: David and Elizabeth White

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: English and history

ACTIVITIES: UIL, one act play, VASE arts competition

“This young lady is an exceptional student and an even better person. She is a living example of the core values that we instill in our students at Boyd, and she is more than deserving of any accolade she receives.” – English teacher Chris Nason