Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 26, 2017

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Carsyn Bullard
GRADE: Pre-kindergarten
PARENTS: John and April Bullard
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Rest time
ACTIVITIES: T-Ball
“Carsyn is a respectful, trustworthy and friendly student that strives to do his best in all things.” – Principal Anke Bracey
BOYD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Jenny Olivia
GRADE: 6th
PARENTS: Alonso and Maria Olivia
FAVORITE TEACHER: Mrs. Hopkins, because she makes class fun and makes us laugh.
“Jenny is a great student who show a lot of character. She goes out of her way to make others feel good and is always there for her friends.” – Teacher Angela Hopkins
BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Kylee Sullivan
GRADE: 7th
PARENTS: Shannon Sullivan and Bo Sullivan
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Softball, sports, taking care of my brother and keeping grades up in school
“Kylee has overcome many obstacles recently, but she still comes to school every day with a smile on her face. She is a hardworking student who never gives up; she leads by example.” – Principal James McDonald
BOYD HIGH SCHOOL
Aliza White
GRADE: 10th
PARENTS: David and Elizabeth White
FAVORITE SUBJECTS: English and history
ACTIVITIES: UIL, one act play, VASE arts competition
“This young lady is an exceptional student and an even better person. She is a living example of the core values that we instill in our students at Boyd, and she is more than deserving of any accolade she receives.” – English teacher Chris Nason