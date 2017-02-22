Bleeding black and gold: Small campus makes a big impact with blood drive

Alvord Elementary School’s Carter BloodCare drive continues to set records.

In its first year hosting the drive, the school collected 100 units of blood. This year it raised 215 – the most of any campus in the nation.

“The first year we did this [the Carter representative] said, ‘y’all will get about 30 units,'” said Tammie Klein, a teacher who coordinated the event. “They set our goal at about 60. I said ‘that’s not good enough.'”

The drive is part of Carter BloodCare’s Junior Leader program, where students at the school recruit adult friends and family members to donate on their behalf. Carter BloodCare consultant Karina Holcombe said the school has exceeded expectations each year. “Other schools in the DFW area have typically raised 30 to 40 units,” Holcombe said. “We’re completely floored by the participation in that school. There’s no other school nationwide that’s done anything like this.”

Klein said the drive has taught students they can have a real impact on their community. Carter BloodCare supplies blood to 90 percent of the hospitals in North Central Texas.

“This teaches leadership skills to students to make them understand they’re bigger than just students going to school,” Klein said.

Students received a medal for their work, but she said that isn’t as big to them as the knowledge they’ve truly helped other people.

Holcombe agreed.

“We tell them why it’s important, and then they take it from there,” she said. “Though they’re little, they’re very powerful.”

Holcombe said the school will be recognized at a national recruiters convention in Chicago, attended by blood bank representatives from other countries.