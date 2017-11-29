Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

ALVORD ELEMENTARY
Constance Wiley
GRADE: 5
PARENTS: Ashley Michka and Joseph Hicks
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing and reading
ACTIVITIES: Reading, playing video games and playing with friends
“Constance is new to Alvord Elementary and always has a great attitude. She helps out whenever and wherever help is needed. She is kind, compassionate and always displays good manners. I look forward to seeing what the future holds from this young lady.” – Principal Bridget Williams
ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Aubrey Makings
GRADE: 7
PARENTS: Kyle and Nicole Makings
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Texas history
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, volleyball, UIL ArtSmart
“Aubrey is an absolute joy to have as a student! She has a very strong work ethic and always pushes herself to do her very best. Aubrey treats all of her classmates and teachers with respect and leads by example. This is a young lady with a very bright future!” – Stacey Alexander, reading teacher
ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL
Madelyn Causey
GRADE: 9
PARENTS: Julie and Waymon Causey
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Algebra II
ACTIVITIES: Baking, playing the flute and vocal music
“Madelyn is one of those young ladies who always has a smile on her face and brightens any room she enters. She is an outstanding musician and vocalist along with being an award winning culinarian. Madelyn has all of the qualities necessary to be a successful young lady, and it’s an honor to have her at Alvord High School.” – Principal Michael Thurman