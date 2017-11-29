Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

ALVORD ELEMENTARY

Constance Wiley

GRADE: 5

PARENTS: Ashley Michka and Joseph Hicks

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing and reading

ACTIVITIES: Reading, playing video games and playing with friends

“Constance is new to Alvord Elementary and always has a great attitude. She helps out whenever and wherever help is needed. She is kind, compassionate and always displays good manners. I look forward to seeing what the future holds from this young lady.” – Principal Bridget Williams

ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Aubrey Makings

GRADE: 7

PARENTS: Kyle and Nicole Makings

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Texas history

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, volleyball, UIL ArtSmart

“Aubrey is an absolute joy to have as a student! She has a very strong work ethic and always pushes herself to do her very best. Aubrey treats all of her classmates and teachers with respect and leads by example. This is a young lady with a very bright future!” – Stacey Alexander, reading teacher

ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL

Madelyn Causey

GRADE: 9

PARENTS: Julie and Waymon Causey

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Algebra II

ACTIVITIES: Baking, playing the flute and vocal music

“Madelyn is one of those young ladies who always has a smile on her face and brightens any room she enters. She is an outstanding musician and vocalist along with being an award winning culinarian. Madelyn has all of the qualities necessary to be a successful young lady, and it’s an honor to have her at Alvord High School.” – Principal Michael Thurman