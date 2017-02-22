Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, February 22, 2017

ALVORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Braylee Raney

Pre-kindergarten

PARENTS: Shane and Ashley Raney

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading Fanny Frog Books, center time and computer lab

ACTIVITIES: Playing with friends

“Braylee was chosen because of her smile and because during our Junior Leader’s Blood Drive she had the most donors come and give blood. She had eight people come and give blood in her name. She will be the winner of a monetary gift, along with other prizes. Congratulations and thank you Braylee for all of the support you had to help with our community service project in February!” – Principal Bridget Williams

ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Aubrey Mitchell

8th Grade

PARENTS: Jamie and Ryan Mitchell

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITITES: Rodeo, basketball, volleyball, track, softball, hanging out with friends.

“Aubrey is an exceptional young lady. She is a leader among her peers and is always ready to lend a helping hand. I never see her that she is not smiling and always positive. She makes everyone around her want to be a better person. I had the privilege of teaching her in fourth grade and now to be her principal in eighth grade and she is the same now as she was then. She is the true blue friend, confidante and person.” – Principal Jessica Bull

ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL

Tanner Baker

11th Grade

PARENTS: Sandy and Lance Baker

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Pre-calculus

ACTIVITIES: Rodeo, basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

“Tanner plays basketball for the AHS varsity Bulldogs, and he loves his team this year. He was voted “Most Spirited” and junior class favorite by his peers. Tanner has a passion for horses and riding, and he participates in calf roping and team roping with the North Texas High School Rodeo Association. He is an outstanding young man and a positive leader in our school.” – AHS technology teacher DeAnn Nivens