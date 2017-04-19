Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 19, 2017

ALVORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Keira Ritter

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Cheri and Thomas Ritter

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Basketball

“Keira always demonstrates respect when speaking with adults. She is a wonderful conversationalist, full of animation and expression! Keira is a joy to teach, and always has a smile on her face.” – Third grade teacher Twylight Allison

ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Angel Cole

GRADE: 7th

GUARDIANS: Rick and Darla Strickland

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Spending time with family

“Angel is a very sweet young lady. Always going above and beyond what is asked of her. She is a great friend to all of her classmates, as well. Her smile is contagious.” – Teacher Melinda Epperson

ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL

Hunter Poirrier

GRADE: 11th

PARENTS: Keith and Michelle Granberry and James Poirrier

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: One Act Play, band, yearbook/photography

“Hunter is a quiet leader at Alvord High School. He was selected as the most outstanding actor in our recent district One Act Play competition. Hunter is an avid photographer and has made great contributions to our high school yearbook. All in all, Hunter is a kind young man with a bright future.” – Principal Michael Thurman