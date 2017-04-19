Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, April 19, 2017

ALVORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Keira Ritter
GRADE: 3rd
PARENTS: Cheri and Thomas Ritter
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Basketball
“Keira always demonstrates respect when speaking with adults. She is a wonderful conversationalist, full of animation and expression! Keira is a joy to teach, and always has a smile on her face.” – Third grade teacher Twylight Allison
ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Angel Cole
GRADE: 7th
GUARDIANS: Rick and Darla Strickland
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Spending time with family
“Angel is a very sweet young lady. Always going above and beyond what is asked of her. She is a great friend to all of her classmates, as well. Her smile is contagious.” – Teacher Melinda Epperson
ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL
Hunter Poirrier
GRADE: 11th
PARENTS: Keith and Michelle Granberry and James Poirrier
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: One Act Play, band, yearbook/photography
“Hunter is a quiet leader at Alvord High School. He was selected as the most outstanding actor in our recent district One Act Play competition. Hunter is an avid photographer and has made great contributions to our high school yearbook. All in all, Hunter is a kind young man with a bright future.” – Principal Michael Thurman