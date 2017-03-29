A big way of giving back

Next month Northwest High School students and staff will spend a Saturday giving back.

For the sixth year, the school will take part in The Big Event April 22, a national large-scale service project designed to help college and high school students stay active in their communities.

Principal Jason Childress said the school’s participation has continued to grow since its first year.

“I think that first year we had 600 kids,” he said. “The second year, my first year here, we had about 900 kids show up on a Saturday. The thing we try to get out there to the community is it’s not a needy-based thing. It’s not a ‘Call us for a job, but only if you’re in need. It’s ‘Hey, if you’ve got a job, sign up.’ We’ve done everything from crazy jobs like tearing down fences and moving telephone poles that were stacked up in a backyard to washing a dog.”

The day starts early for the volunteers. Students and staff meet at the school around 7 before hearing from a speaker and being bused to service areas in their communities. Childress said buses will head to Haslet, Roanoke, Rhome, Justin and Newark. The school has a storehouse of donated tools and designated zone leaders will spend the day traveling between a given area and the school to replace broken tools and supervise workers.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” Childress said. “We have a lot of volunteers come together to make this happen.”

But the day also provides some respite from the daily grind of teaching, he said.

“I tell the staff this at meetings because it’s that time of year,” he said. “Teachers get tired. We get tired, but just walking into the cafeteria on that Saturday and seeing those students restores your faith in students and kids. They’re tired and busy, too, but they’re going to get up here at 7 on a Saturday morning and work until 2:30 or 3.”

The day has also had a lasting effect, he said. After his first year as principal overseeing the school’s Big Event, he’s encouraged the more than 40 on-campus student groups to hold community service days of their own throughout the year.

“It’s a way of life of what Texans are, not just for The Big Event, but it’s what we do,” he said. “We give back and we say ‘thanks’ because we do understand how much the parents and the community support us through our extracurriculars and bonds. We just appreciate that.”