District celebrates construction milestone

Northwest ISD Tuesday held a topping out ceremony at the future site of Leo Adams Middle School in Haslet, inviting trustees, construction officials and community members to watch as the structure’s final steel beam was put in place.

“This represents a significant milestone,” said Pogue Construction Vice President Zach Walker. “From here we can put the roof on and really go to work.”

The school is named for former Justin mayor and founding member of the Northwest school board Leo Adams. Future students at the school, family members of Adams and others in attendance were invited to sign the beam before it was lifted away by a crane and placed in the building.

District Superintendent Ryder Warren identified Adams as a community leader who valued education.

“We’re honored and humbled to have Mr. Adams’ name on our middle school.”

