Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Winford E. Groves, 81, of Denton, died Friday June 9, 2017, in Denton.

Funeral was June 11 at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Burial followed at Eastside Cemetery.

Winford was born April 19, 1936, in Bridgeport to Raymond L. and Elsie G. (Martin) Groves. At the young age of 19, Winford met and married the love of his life, B.C. Cowan, and together they shared 62 years of wonderful memories.

Winford served his country in the U.S. Army and was a math teacher for most of his life. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and playing cards and board games.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, T.A. Groves.

He is survived by his wife; his beloved dog, Sophie; brother R.L. Groves Jr. and wife, Gussie; sister-in-law Sue Nichols; grandson Ian Founds; nieces Donna Groves and Karen Groves and husband, Brian; and nephew Glenn Groves and wife, Tammy.