Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Rhome

William “Bill” Walter Childress, 78, of Rhome, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at the Church of Christ in Rhome with Roy Deaver officiating. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery.

Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Pallbearers are Chris Pennington, Ross Pennington, Jim Walling, Mark Anderson, Tony Byrne and Weston Boyd.

Bill was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Justin to Ann Wallace Blackburn. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Rhome. Bill worked at Centennial Cable, Vecta Furniture and McDonald Technologies.

He will be missed by so many. Bill was a courageous man who lived out his faith as he supported the Rhome Library and the senior citizens of Rhome and other areas of southern Wise County. He was never afraid to speak up and defend the neglected and abused, the homeless or the hurting.

Bill loved Rhome and worked fervently to see it grow into a harmonious place where families could raise their children in safety and community. He encouraged the citizens to have pride in their heritage, to honor those who came before them, and his special passion was the pictorial history he was developing at the Rhome Library. He had hoped to get it collected into a book someday. Bill would no doubt love for everyone to come by the library and see his picture collections.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Joe T. and Leona (Wallace) Childress.

He is survived by his sons, Scott Childress and wife, Michelle, of Minnesota and Jeff Childress of Kyle; granddaughters Taylor Childress of Minnesota and Sophia Childress of Kyle; his birth mother, Ann Wallace Blackburn of Fort Worth; sisters Camille Boyd of Fort Worth, Kathy Ward and husband, Tom, of Houston and Melissa Kendrick and husband, Ken, of Benbrook; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rhome Public Library.