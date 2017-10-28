Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Wesley Don Russell, 48, of Bridgeport, died Sunday Oct. 22, 2017, in Bridgeport.

Service was Oct. 27 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Mike Miller officiating.

Pallbearers were Mike Winchell, Keith Love, Brian Luenser, Scott Nobile, Matt Green and John Womack.

Wesley was born Nov. 26, 1968, in Nocona and was a graduate of Nocona High School class of ’87. Immediately after graduation, Wesley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for five years as an electronics and hydraulics engineer and fought during Desert Storm. Wesley was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and served the church in numerous roles. He was vice president of manufacturing at Aquasana, a company he confounded in 1997. An average day for Wes at work included troubleshooting problems, designing new products, overseeing all manufacturing, warehouse shipping, and operations. He also spent time developing injection mold technology and held an executive rolefor K&D Plastics, International Purity and Branson Ultrasonics.

Wes loved the outdoors. He was often found swinging a golf club, “yankin’ a black bass” or cooped up in a deer stand at 5 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don L. and Brenda Russell; and grandparents Alfred L. Russell and Elbert and Lillian Horner.

He is survived by his daughters, Taylor (20) of Lubbock, Gabrielle (14) of Bridgeport, and Piper (8) of Bridgeport; sister LaDonna Turner of Hico; nephews Tom Hancock of Fort Worth and Tyler Turner of Hico; brother Derek Kewley of Columbia, Mo.; grandmother Zerita Russell of Nocona; and girlfriend Marilyn Belew of Arlington.