Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Wanda Jane “Janie” Saulter, 84, of Boyd, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boyd.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the First Baptist Church in Boyd with the Rev. Mark Autry officiating. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers are Zachary Ashmore, Bobby Brown, Andrew Cearley, Carson Johnnene, Ricky Mannin and Robert Martin.

Wanda was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Flatwood (Paradise) to Elias and Jewell (Flannery) Cearley. She married Warren Saulter July 21, 1951, in Oklahoma. Wanda Jane Saulter, or Janie as most people knew her, was a force of nature, a kind, energetic and faithful woman. Much of her family treasure the fond memories of gathering for the holidays at her home. She brought family, and friends who were like family, together with her remarkable cooking and hospitality.

Not only was she loved for her sweet smile and warm disposition, but she extended that sincerity to all. Many people knew that about Janie, nobody was ever a stranger to her. If you didn’t see her striking up a conversation and laughing with someone, you found her tending to her beautiful yard.

On Sundays, morning and night, and Wednesday evening, she would be at the First Baptist Church of Boyd, where she was a devout Christian saved by grace, the longest member and oldest living. She was a talented crafter, a stay-at-home mother, and while raising a family, she dressed them well by sewing their clothing herself. But she didn’t stop there. She served the community by sewing for the public as well. She even crafted uniforms for the school’s cheerleaders and majorettes.

Her husband Warren recalls her younger days when she played basketball, where she was a fast and capable player, as well as being a cheerleader. He also remembers with fondness their shared love for bluegrass music and festivals. Most importantly, she became an excellent mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Calvin, R.N., Jude, Cotton and Winfred “Wink” Cearley; and sister Imodene Moody.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 65 years; daughter Rene Ashmore and husband, Gene, of Boyd; son Wade Saulter and wife, Jill, of Keller; grandchildren Brandy Pierce, Blake Howard and Zachary Ashmore and wife, Kristen; great-grandchildren Braylyn Starrett, Carson Johnnene, Rayann Johnnene, Jasmine Ashmore, Garion Ashmore and Jansen Ashmore; sisters Billie Horton of Springtown and Genelle Brown of Sunset; brother Bobby Cearley and wife, Martha, of Azle; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.