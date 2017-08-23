Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Vicki Diane Jones Cheves, 66, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Decatur.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

Vicki was born Feb. 20, 1951, in Loraine to D.E. and Mayme Jo (Heflin) Jones. She married the love of her life, Tony Cheves, in Balsora July 14, 1985. They were married for 32 wonderful years.

Vicki lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, gardening, baking and raising cattle with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Vicki is survived by her husband; sons Michael Anthony Cheves Jr. and wife, Kristie, Mark Cheves and wife, Jenny, and Joseph Louvat and wife, Elizabeth; daughters Melissa Moore and husband, David, and Kristina Kinkaid and husband, Bill; brother Vance Jones and wife, Tensie; grandchildren Shelby Cheves, Marty Stewart, Michael Cheves III, Emma Moore, Libby Moore, Gracie Moore, Raviyah Anderson, Addison Moore, Noah Louvat and Juniper Louvat; and great-grandchildren Zach Soule and Michael Cheves IV.

Memorial donations may be made to Buckner Missions, 700 N. Pearl St., Ste. 1200 Dallas, TX 75201, 800-442-4800; or St. Joseph’s Indian School at stjo.org, 800-341-2235.