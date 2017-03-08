Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Vessie Adams, 88, of Boyd, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral was March 6 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Vaughn, Joshua Cole, Jason Adams, Stephen Adams, Corey Byers and Allen Cole.

Vessie was born May 26, 1928, in Boyd to Dee Jay and Lillie Viola (Hanner) Waldrip. She was a lifelong resident of Boyd. Vessie was a member of the Family Worship Center in Decatur. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenney Adams Jr.; and brothers Earnest Waldrip, Raymond Waldrip and Willie “Bill” Waldrip.

She is survived by her sons, Pete Adams and Randy Adams and wife, Karen, of Boyd; grandchildren Jason Adams and wife, Katie, of Boyd, Teresa Vaughn and husband, Jerry, of Fort Worth, Stephen Adams of Arlington, Staci Sanders and husband, Ray, of Boyd, Alinda Cole and husband, Allen, of Fort Worth and Reba Connolly and husband, John, of Justin; brother Albert Waldrip of Haltom City; sister Velma Hammett of Waxahachie; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.