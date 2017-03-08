Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Thomas Randolph Charles, 34, of Chico, died Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chico.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Visitation is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tom was born July 27, 1982, in Salmon, Idaho, to Robert Keith and Janie (Berry) Charles. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic and later served in the Louisiana National Guard. He married Christina McDaniel March 19, 2004, in Leesville, La. The couple moved to the Wise County area in 2010, where Tom worked as an aviation mechanic.

He enjoyed target shooting, listening to classic rock music and spending time with his son playing video games.

Tom is survived by his wife; daughter Sierra Lyking of Azle; son Patrick Charles of Chico; his parents; and sister Tracy Anderson of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Memorials may be made to the Thomas Charles Donation at Wells Fargo Bank in Decatur.