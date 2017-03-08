Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Chico

Terry Eugene Kent, 56, of Chico, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. at Black Creek Lake. Dinner is noon at the Chico Community Center.

Terry was born May 25, 1960, in Bowie to Glenda Huckabay. He married Lavina Anderson Feb. 14, 2011, in Madill, Okla. Terry worked as a loader operator for Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffrey Todd Landers and Matthew Kent; and his mother.

He is survived by his wife; daughters Renda Cole and husband, James, of Bangs, Kelsie Strachan and husband, Colton, of Denton and Bashella Kent James of Yelm, Wash.; son Jacob Knighten and wife, Nay, of San Diego; grandchildren James, Rebekka, Leighya, Kira, Luke, Corbin, Ava and Gunner; sister Tammie Lynn Hamilton of Saint Jo; brother Clint Carlton of Forestburg; father J.D. Carlton of Forestburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.