Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Shirley Alice Zedaker, 85, of Decatur, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Weitner officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Shirley was born Aug. 29, 1931, in Detroit to Arnold and Ina (Crowmer) Harthen. She was a retired LVN. Shirley worked at the Wise County Heritage Museum for 15 years and was a member in the Decatur Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Susan Davis of New Fairview and Jane Skaggs and husband, Gary, of Decatur; granddaughters Kate Newby of Haslet, Lesley Skaggs of Decatur, Lisa Christensen and husband, Henning III, of San Antonio and Kitty Skaggs of Dallas; grandson Grant Davis of New Fairview; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.