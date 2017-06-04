Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Chico

Shawn Douglas Lopez, 20, of Chico, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Chico.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Melvin Castleberry officiating. Burial will follow at Mexicano Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Anthony Lopez, Matthew Carter, Zach Vidal, Joe Padilla, Austin Higgins, Cecil Rodriguez Jr., Cecil Rodriguez III and Lance Allison.

Honorary pallbearers are Louis Trujillo, Darren Davis and Aaron Anguish.

Shawn was born Sept. 26, 1996, in Decatur to Jason Paul Hamblin and Ninfa Lopez. He was a laborer and handyman.

He is survived by his fianc e, Elizabeth Wright of Decatur; daughter Bexley Shawn Lopez (due Oct. 3, 2017); his mother; his father; brother Curtis Keener of Chico; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Victor Osteguin of Chico; grandmother Darla Anderson of Lake Bridgeport; and grandfather Bo Hamblin of Lake Bridgeport.

Other survivors include aunts Shirley Herrera of Decatur, Sarah Jackson and husband, Alan Turner, of Mansfield, Blanca Lopez and husband, Lance Allison, of Chico, Vicky Lopez and husband, Guadalupe Hernandez, of Chico and Lisa Marshall of Chico; uncles Vincent Leonard of Boyd and Liandro Lopez of Dallas; and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.