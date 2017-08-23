Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Sharon Patrick Murphy, 77, of Rhome, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Decatur.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

Sharon was born March 4, 1940, in St. Paul, Minn., to Marion and Violet (Perria) Chavie. She married Buster Lee Murphy Sept. 9, 1983, in Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Beverly Barron of Rhome and Robin Nichols of Duncan, Ariz.; and grandchildren Ashley Barron, Amanda Nichols, Brandon Nichols, Danielle Mattfield and Emma Mattfield.