Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Scott Griffin, 48, died Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service was June 11 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Scott was born Aug. 28, 1968, in Fort Worth to Hal and Carol (Pointer) Griffin. He was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott is survived by his son, Samuel Griffin of Paradise; brother Harley Griffin and wife, Kathleen, of Paradise; grandmother Marie Pointer of Hamilton; nephews Ryan Griffin, Jake Griffin and wife, Teaaira, and Layne Griffin; and extended family members and friends.