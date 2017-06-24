Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Sallie West Perkins, 91, of Boyd, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Lewisville.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with the Rev. Donald Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery.

Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Shane Perkins, Cory Perkins, Chad Perkins, Ron Dickson, Kyle Leonard and Larry Green.

Sallie was born July 28, 1925, in Hillsboro to Zeno and Bessie (Owens) West. She married Melvin Marvin Perkins Nov. 10, 1945, in Fort Worth. Sallie was a member of Briar Baptist Church and a 50-year member of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years; daughter Judith Elaine Perkins; brother Thomas Silas West; and sisters Dollie West and Mollie Franklin.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Barnett and husband, Martin, of Carrollton; sons Melvin E. Perkins and wife, Linda, of Boyd and Richard L. Perkins and wife, Sue, of Boyd; grandchildren Kristy, Kathy, Shane, Chad, Trena and Cory; her 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.