Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Royce Arlington Ebner, 82, of Rhome, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service is 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Royce was born May 5, 1934, in Bethlehem, Penn., to Blanch Piparato. He married Leona Lane in Uma, Ariz. Royce lived in Rhome for 43 years. He served his country and retired from the United States Marine Corps after 22 years of service. Royce worked for the United States Postal Service for 23 years. He was a member of The Ranch Country Church in Briar. Royce was also a member of the VFW-Azle and the American Legion – Fort Worth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother John Piparato; and grandson Colton Allen Ebner.

He is survived by his son, Guy Ebner of Rhome; grandchildren Clayton Ebner of Boyd, Stephanie Whitt and husband, Mark, of North Richland Hills and Guy Ebner Jr. of Boyd; great-grandchildren Ashtyn Whitt and Hayden Ebner; sisters Patricia Freedman and Bernice Todaro; brother Alfred Piparato; and many nieces, nephews and friends.