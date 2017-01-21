Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Rose Teague Littlejohn, 87, of Rhome, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Grapevine.

Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Shannon Cemetery with Gerre Joiner officiating.

Visitation is 1 p.m. Monday at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro.

Rose was born Oct. 2, 1929, in the community of Shannon in Clay County to Otis Ardel and Eula May (Shaw) Teague. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur, as well as a volunteer for Wise Health System in Decatur.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ray Littlejohn; and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Don Littlejohn and wife, Peggy, Dale Littlejohn and wife, Roxanne, and David Littlejohn and wife, Cindy; daughter Debbie Keys and husband, Dave; siblings Theron Sibel and Vesta Spreng; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.