Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Robert Clifford “RC” Cowan Jr., 65, of Alvord, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Alvord.

Celebration of life is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur with the Rev. Frankie Garcia officiating.

RC was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Stamford to Robert and Cleo (Graham) Cowan. He married YoVonna Marshall Jan. 26, 2001, in Lubbock. RC retired from 45 years of sales experience in numerous fields, including insurance credit processing and energy management systems. RC had a passion for prison ministry, which he fulfilled 10 years in men’s and women’s prisons. He was a member of the Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur.

RC was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Pat Gafford.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years; sons Ryan Cowan and wife, Kerista, of Grandview, Tyler Cowan and wife, Paige, of Keller; son Sonny Lance Wimberly of Alvord; grandchildren Ella, Kaitley and Finn Cowan; sister Charlotte Krause and husband, David, of San Antonio; mother-in-law Mary Marshall of Alvord; brother-in-law Rodney Marshall and wife, Nancy, of Champaign, Ill.; sister-in-law Pam Caldwell and husband, Steve, of Vernon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.