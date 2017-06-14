Robert Arvid Priebe

Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Robert “Bob” Arvid Priebe, 80, of Bismarck, N.D., died Friday, June 9, 2017, in Bismarck after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at First Lutheran Church of Mandan, N.D. Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Noonan, N.D.

Bob was born Nov 27, 1936, in Powers Lake, N.D., to Walter and Clara Priebe. He grew up in the Larson/Columbus area of North Dakota. He married Lorraine Ann Kostek Jan. 5, 1959, in Kenmare, N.D. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and again from 1961 to 1962.

Bob and Lorraine farmed in Noonan for 45 years. Bob was a hard worker and instilled his work ethic in their three children — Debbie, Tim and Wendy. The couple retired to Williston, N.D., in 2001 and moved to Bismarck in 2013. They enjoyed camping and traveling to many great locations including a special family trip to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Bob gave many volunteer hours to the community, including the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Noonan Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones award for service. He was always prepared to lend a helping hand, and everyone who encountered him was cheered by his lighthearted demeanor and kind heart.

For 20 years, Bob and Lorraine spent their winters in Yuma, Ariz., making many special friendships and playing pinochle and shuffleboard. Bob had a great sense of humor and was always looking for the next joke. He made friends everywhere he went and loved visiting with people. Bob’s faith and his family meant the world to him, and he was especially proud of his grandchildren.

Bob and Lorraine loved attending their children and grandchildren’s activities and sports. He loved dancing and playing cards and had a special place in his heart (and stomach) for a chocolate chip cookie.

Bob was quick to give God all the glory for the blessings in his life, and his unconditional love for his family and friends will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marlys Priebe; brother Donald Priebe; and grandson Matthew Telehey.

Bob is survived by his wife; daughter Debbie Waggoner and husband, Robert, of Decatur; son Tim Priebe and wife, Jackie, of Dickinson, N.D.; daughter Wendy Telehey and husband, Mark, of Williston, N.D.; grandchildren Andrew Waggoner and wife, Kourtney, Laura Waggoner, Jacob Telehey, Megan Bumgardner and husband, Isaac, Sarah Telehey, Jessica Priebe and Riley and Alex Priebe; brothers Rodney Priebe and wife, Marlene and Lester Priebe and wife, Maxine; and sister Donna Brown.

Memorial donations may be made to Noonan Lions Club scholarship fund, 605 South Main Street, Noonan, N.D., or Bismarck Parkinson’s support group at bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com