Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Richard Allen Walls, 71, of Alvord, died Friday, March 3, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Alvord Cemetery.

Richard was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Lubbock to Walter and Gladys Tatum Walls. He was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard is survived by sons Buddy Walls and Jared Caldwell and wife, Megan; daughter Alice Richardson; nephew Ed Morris; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.