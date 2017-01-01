Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Raymond Jordan Sr., 82, of Boyd, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Boyd.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at First Baptist Church in Boyd with the Revs. Mark Autry and Glen Latimer officiating. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Pallbearers are Ernest Partin, Jeremy Massey, Pedro Contreras Jr., Brent Wilson, Ray Sanders, Dylan Hall, Dwayne Moore and Kent Spencer.

Raymond was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Weatherford to Fred and Annie (Taylor) Jordan. He married Marilyn Kramp Nov. 1, 1983, in Kauai, Hawaii. Raymond was a member of Gospel Gathering Fellowship in Azle. He started Boyd Industries in 1962 and was owner for 40 years.

Raymond was on the Boyd City Council for 17 years, eight of which he was the mayor. The Boyd Public Library was named after him.

He was a life member of the Boyd Masonic Lodge and on the Fort Worth Stock Show Parade Committee for 37 years. Raymond was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous with more than 31 years of sobriety. He proudly served our country in the United States Army in Korea.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Debra Elaine Jordan; brother Kenneth Jordan; and sister Barbara Haynie.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years; sons Raymond Jordan Jr. and Jim Hicks and wife, MeDina; daughter Tammy McAfee and husband, Fred; grandchildren Ali McAfee, Amanda McAfee, Connor Hicks and Reid Hicks; sister Millie Jordan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gospel Gathering Fellowship building fund, P.O. Box 7, Azle, TX 76098.