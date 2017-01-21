Published Saturday, January 21, 2017



Prentiss Dwayne Clark, 76, of Fort Worth died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Graveside service was Jan. 18 at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Steven Baxley officiating.

Pallbearers were Rusty Moore, Ron Gray, David Eckhardt, Tom Buckman, Tom Rutledge and Phil Lumpkin.

Prentiss was born June 3, 1940, in Antlers, Okla., to Francis and Iva (Phares) Clark. He married Anna Adell Howard Oct. 10, 1960, in Fort Worth. Prentiss worked at Bell Helicopter in maintenance for 33 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years; sons Dennis Clark of Fort Worth and David Clark of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; daughters Janice Carter of Fort Worth and Judy Pena of Fort Worth; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Barney Clark of Fort Worth; sister Eula Mae Chappell of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.