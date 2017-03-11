Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Forestburg

Paul Warren Howard, 70, of Forestberg, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Forestburg.

Funeral was March 10 at Forestburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Neely officiating.

Pallbearers were Doug Robinson, Brad Bakker, Brian Isbell, Clayton Howard, Matthew Ranger and Larry Lau.

Paul was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Fort Worth to Warren and Lela (Truitt) Howard. He married Sharon Metcalf July 26, 1968, at Birdville Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Paul retired from Sunbelt as a manager. He was a member of the Baptist Church in Forestburg.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and his daughter, Nicole Irvin.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years; son Russell Howard and wife, Rachel, of Fort Worth; grandchildren Clayton and Carly Howard, Kayla Isbell, Arian Maki, Matthew and Michael Ranger; his father; and friends.