Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Paul Diffenderfer, 67, of Paradise, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery.

Paul was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Yazoo, Miss., to John and Hazel (Warren) Diffenderfer. He married the love of his life, Kieron Murphy, Dec. 23, 1981, in Bridgeport. Paul served the country in the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, napping and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother John Robert.

Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years; son Shiloh Shannon; daughters Lisa Guinn and husband, Joe, Leah Moffit and husband, John, Lana Lamberson and husband, Marcus, and Laura Janese and husband, John; grandchildren Chase, Haley, Colton, Tyler, Kaylea, Hunter, Stephanie, Trey, Nate, Jared, Jack, Jessica, Jace, Collin and Kathryn; and great-grandchildren Brinley and John.