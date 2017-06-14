Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Omar Amador, 54, of Decatur, died Monday, June 12, 2017, in Jonesboro, Ark.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur with Gerre Joiner officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Pallbearers are Ryan Sergio Amador, Ernesto Breceda Jr., Jose Ramirez, Dale Simpson, Sergio Amador and Steve Ford.

Omar was born April 13, 1963, in San Miguel, Tamaulipas to Joaquin Amador and Ofelia (Ramos) Amador. Omar was a retired construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his children: daughter Stephanie Amador Ramirez of Chico and son Ryan Sergio Amador, daughter Summer Amador, son Jessie Amador and son Chase Bolin, all of Jonesboro; grandsons Ernesto Breceda Jr., Adrian Omar Breceda and Andrew Breceda, all of Chico; his mother; three brothers; and five sisters.