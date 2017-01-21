Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Chico

Nancy Grooms Cowley Dickinson, 76, of Chico, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the First Baptist Church in Chico with the Rev. Jeff Baker and Judge Craig Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Chico Cemetery.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Pallbearers are Danny Price, Coit Harris, Dace Grooms, Dewayne Burgess, Warren Sosa and Glenn Grooms.

Honorary pallbearers are Everett Brooks and Nobie Tucker.

Nancy was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Ringold, Okla., to John and Raney (Brunson) Grooms. She married Curt Cowley April 21, 1967, in Bridgeport. Curt preceded her in death in 1994. She married Bennie Dickinson May 14, 1999, in Chico. Bennie preceded her in death in 2016. Nancy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chico and a member of the Eastern Star.

She was the former owner of Grooms Florist and a retired purchasing agent for Poco Graphite in Decatur. Nancy was an avid supporter of Relay for Life, Chico Volunteer Fire Department and the Wise County Olympathon. Her hobbies included watching the Dallas Cowboys and fishing.

Nancy’s final gift in this life was to make someone’s life better through organ donation.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Curt Cowley; husband Bennie Dickinson; children Kendell, Donald and Louise Cowley; brother Jalmer Ray Grooms; sisters Geneva Dawson and Lillian Thompson; and stepdaughter Vonda Everhart.

She is survived by her son, Ed Cowley and wife, Debbie, of Chico; daughter Tammy Sosa and husband, Darren, of Chico; stepson Joel Dickinson and wife, Kimberly; son-in-law Steve Everhart of Paradise; grandson Travis Melton and wife, Ashley, of Bridgeport; and great-grandson Joseph Siebert of Chico.

Other survivors include sisters Gussie Marie Groves and husband, R.L., of Chico and Yvonne Burgess and husband, Scott, of Sanger; brother Eugene Grooms and wife, Willine, of Chico; numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece Regina Moody; and other family members and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Chico Volunteer Fire Department, 102 N. Weatherford St. Chico, TX 76431.