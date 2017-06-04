Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Myrtle Mae Mize, 93, formerly of Decatur, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Paris.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Preskitt Cemetery with Rick Ross officiating.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Myrtle was born March 7, 1924, in Clinton, Okla., to John and Emma (Lyons) Pennington. She married Riley “R.T.” Mize Sept. 10, 1940, in Duncan, Okla. She was a member of the Decatur Church of Christ.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and daughter Deanna Triplett.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Mize and wife, Vicki, of Sumner; daughter Tammie Mize of Decatur; son-in-law Jack Triplett of Decatur; grandsons Glenn Triplett and Robert Huff of Decatur; granddaughters Teresa Triplett of Decatur, Trish Hamilton of Paris and Nancy Romine of Forestburg; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.