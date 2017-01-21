Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Michael Raymond Whitaker, 72, of Sunset died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the First Baptist Church of Alvord. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Michael was born June 14, 1944, in Bowie to Wayne and Mary (Bradford) Whitaker. He graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas and attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas as Arlington.

From 1967 to 1969, he served during the Vietnam War in the United States Army as a sergeant. He married Gloria Philipp Dec. 26, 1965, in Dallas. Michael worked for Collins Radio, Aviation Part Manufacturing and then for Philipp’s Hardware store in Dallas. He enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Bill Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife; children Dawn Fuller and husband, Chester, of Chico and Roger Whitaker of Fort Worth; and grandchildren Micah Fuller, Jared Fuller and Daniel Fuller, all of Chico, Tiffany Whitaker of Forney and Chance Whitaker of Fort Worth.