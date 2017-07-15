Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Michael James Morgan Sr., 48, of Decatur, died Sunday July 9, 2017.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Community Church in Decatur.

Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Michael was born Nov. 10, 1968, in Fort Worth.

He is survived by his father, James D. Morgan; mother Dorothy Morgan; stepmother Cheryl Morgan; wife Charvelle D. Hart; children Michael James Morgan Jr., Meagan L. Morgan, Desiree Holmesly and Destiny Wright; and grandchildren Jamie L. Morgan, Connie L. Seaton, Liam Holmesly and Raelynn Holmesly.