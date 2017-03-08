Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Azle

Mary Lily Galttana, 93, of Azle died Monday, March 6, 2017, in Azle.

Graveside service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Dido Cemetery in Fort Worth with the Rev. David D. Wilson officiating.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.

Pallbearers include Gary Cole, Jeffery Parrott, Brian Prentice, Stony Prentice, Cody Prentice and Jeffery Tolbert.

Mary was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Tarrant County to John and Ida Lou (Hardee) Barber. She married W.C. Galttana Feb. 16, 1938, in Fort Worth. She was a retired homemaker.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; son Curtis Ray Galttana; grandchild Blake Galttana; great-great grandchild Justin Good; and brothers Marvin and Tooter Barber.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Galttana and wife, Donna, of Boyd and James Galttana of Azle; daughters Kathren Ferguson and husband, Arthur, of Azle, Edith Rothrock and husband, William, of Weatherford, Virginia Melton and husband, Wayne, of Boyd and Mary Prentice and husband, Ralph, of Azle; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.