Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Springtown

Mary Diane Woodruff, 69, of Springtown, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Marrow officiating. Burial will follow at Azleland Cemetery in Azle.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Mary was born June 30, 1948, in Fort Worth to Lloyd and Lucille Grimsley. She was a member of Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church in Springtown. Mary retired after 40-plus years as an office manager at David’s Patio. She was also a member of the Springtown Historical Society.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Bill Grimsley.

She is survived by her daughters, Liza Geary and husband, Danny, of Azle, Dannica Owens and husband, Randy, of Springtown, Marilynn Porterfield and husband, Steven, of Fort Worth and Joanne Downes and husband, Heinrich, of Springtown; grandchildren Patrick, Austin, Maddie, Nathan, Katie, Destini, Hannah, Landon, Gary and Shannon; great-grandchildren Elijah, Jaxton, Addilynn, Austin, RJ, Hailee and Piper; sister Darlene Mann and husband, Bobby, of Boyd; and nieces, nephews and friends.