Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: New Fairview

Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 30 at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview with the Rev. Windell Splawn officiating. Burial will follow at Thurmond Fairview Cemetery, also in New Fairview.

Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur is handling the arrangements.

Marilyn was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Archibald Bell and Elizabeth Jones. She lived in Orange County for most of her adult life and then in 2005 made a moving decision to go out to Texas to live near her eldest son Wayne and family. She has been a resident of Saginaw for several years and later moved to live with her eldest son Wayne and his wife Aida during the last five years of her wonderful life. Marilyn enjoyed the fun times of gardening and listening to country music. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, tennis, dancing and was a great concert pianist.

Marilyn is preceded in death by brothers Donald and Elliot Bell; and sister Arloa Pierce.

Marilyn is survived by her eldest son Wayne Getty and his wife, Aida, of New Fairview; son Ronald Kenneth Getty and his wife, Noreen, of Sparks, Nev.; and youngest son Raymond Getty and Monica of West Virginia.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jaimi Diane Myrben, Maelisa Marilyn Getty, Marcus Daniel Getty and Mylene Elizabeth Getty; and great-grandchildren Trinity and Caleb Myrben.