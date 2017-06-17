Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Decatur

M.J. Merritt, 85, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Decatur.

In keeping with M.J.’s wishes, no services will be held.

M.J. was born Jane Merrella on Jan. 9, 1932, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Lester Kenneth and Lena Agatha (Jalbert) Merritt. She worked for Braniff Airlines as a reservation agent, was an over-the-road truck driver and pursued many other endeavors during her life.

Her hobbies included crocheting afghans, collecting teddy bears, watching old movies, and loving her canine companion, Mouse, and everything purple. She had a feisty spirit that was sometimes bigger than she was, and she will be missed dearly by those that loved her.

M.J. was preceded in death by her parents; brother Kenneth William Merritt of New York; and son Edward John Nowicki II.

M.J. is survived by her daughters, Ann Sanders and husband, Mike, of Von Ormy, Cathy Edward of Decatur, Jennifer Edwards of Oklahoma City, Barbara Lindsey and husband, Jack, of Von Ormy and Denise Cortez and husband, Mario, of Ozark, Mo.; grandchildren Ricky and Melodyin Riojas of Bulverde, Ron and Rachel Hurst of Decatur, Robert and Maylina Edwards of Wellington, Colo., Shari and Rick Temple of Eddy, Tammy Stubbs of Bandera, Angela and Greg of Shellville, Ga., Therisa and Jerry Duckworth of Corpus Christi, Alicia and Lance Ziebell of Floresville and Danny and Mindi Duckworth of San Marcos; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Flowers and condolences my be sent to 1008 N. Miller St., Decatur, TX 76234.