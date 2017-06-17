Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Springtown

Lonnie Ray Fuller, 58, of Springtown, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Springtown.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with Phillip Weitner and Gary Veazey officiating. Burial is 2 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Dustin Marter, Steven Marter, Marc Rogers, Shawn Brady, Chris Brady and Rich Mesler.

Military honorary guard are David Hewet, David Harris, Ashley Aceveado, Drew Bell, Charlie Piatt and David Hewet Jr.

Lonnie was born May 16, 1959, in Dallas to Lee and Earline (Williams) Fuller. He married Linda Rogers Feb. 2, 1991, in North Richland Hills. Lonnie retired as a mechanic for Fort Wolters. He was a member of the Outreach of Love Church in Springtown.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years; his dad; stepmother Gail Fuller of Ore City; his mother; brother Ronnie Fuller of Arlington; daughter Callie Linda Jones Fuller of Chico; stepdaughter Michele B. Mesler of Paradise; stepsons Shawn D. Brady of Walker, La., Chris M. Brady of Hurst, Steven C. Marter of Los Angeles and Dustin N. Marter of Springtown; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.