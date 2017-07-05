Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Lois Virginia Peery, 87, of Rhome, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Burleson.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd with the Rev. J.D. Allen officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Lois was born Jan. 2, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Otto and Marie (Hoffman) Beyer. She married Robert Eugene Peery April 30, 1955, in Fort Worth.

Lois was a retired cook at Birdville ISD. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Boyd, and she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Lord’s Acre Fundraiser, various church committees and visited patients in the hospital.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother; and one sister.

She is survived by her son, David Peery and wife, Bonnie, of Burleson; grandchildren Miranda Brown and husband, Dusty, of Arlington and Lauren Peery of Burleson; great-grandchild Kylie Peery of Burleson; sister-in-law Audrey Williams and husband, Buddy; nephew Daniel Williams of Bryan; niece Rachel Jones and husband, Toby, of Fort Worth; great-nieces Grace and Olivia; and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Boyd or the American Heart Association.