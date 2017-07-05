Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Aurora

Lewis William Miller IV, 76, of Aurora, died Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Decatur.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Lewis was born May 11, 1941, in Muskogee, Okla., to Lewis and Mary (Wolf) Miller. He married Olga Miller June 15, 2007, in Honduras. Lewis was a retired, disabled veteran. He served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.

Lewis is survived by his wife; daughters Melissa Patterson and husband, Walter, of Decatur, Sol Miller of Fort Worth and Celeste Miller of Aurora; grandchildren Westlynn Patterson, William Miller and Solangy Acanda; brother J.K. Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.