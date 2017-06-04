Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Laura Renee Hill, 31, of Alvord, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Dallas after a short battle with leukemia.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Veronica Greanead officiating. Burial will follow at Alvord Cemetery.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers include Phil Hill, Marcos Lopez, Chance Garrett, Chuck Adams, Hayden Tice and Eric Hall.

Laura was born July 16, 1985, in Bedford to Philip and Glenda (Evarts) Hill. Laura was a dental assistant. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvord.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her uncle.

She is survived by her daughter, London Hill of Alvord; her parents; sister Lindsey Hill of Alvord; three aunts; cousins; and friends.