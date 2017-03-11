Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Lasca Thelma Franklin Stephens, 93, of Denton, died Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the First Christian Church of Denton.

Lasca was born Oct. 25, 1923, in Pocasset, Okla., and raised in Verden, Okla., on the family farm. Over the past week numerous visitors have described her as funny, amazing, gorgeous, incredible, strong, quick-witted, peaceful, talented, strong-willed, classy, compassionate, giving, helpful and generous.

Lasca was a true pioneer woman, helping to raise livestock and crops while tending to her sick mother and aunt early in life. She received a scholarship to business school at Oklahoma City University and later attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She never attended nursing school, but she helped nurse many people back to health throughout her life.

During World War II, she supported war efforts by working for the Chickasha Flying School. She was faithful in serving her church, volunteering for the VFW women’s auxiliary, American Legion, the Lady Elks and the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She helped support and advocate for natural alternative healthcare by promoting acupuncture and chiropractic care. She was proud to be the first female in Grady County, Okla., to wear pants to work, and she actively supported rodeo and the sports in which her family was involved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. H.L. Stephens; parents Milton Bryan and Thelma Franklin; siblings Carol Muske, Milton “Buddy” Franklin and Sharon Rife; and great-granddaughters Hope and Faith Horner.

She is survived by her children, Carla “Susie” Wood McCarley and husband, Ronnie, Thomas “Woody” Wood and wife, Charlotte, Raymond Walker and wife, Mary, Dr. Kay Arthur and husband, Barney, and Patricia “Trish” Hill and husband, Steve Hedrick; grandchildren Jimmy McCarley and wife, Kathy, Buffy Strange and husband, Casey, Shawn Wood and wife, Ashley, Ryan Walker and wife, Katie, Natalie McKensie, Cody Arthur, Katy Arthur, Tracey Lowry and husband, Josh, Sam Bowman and Casey Bowman.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren Micah and Tripp McCarley, Colton Wood, Alyssa and Ayden Arthur, Elisabeth and Seth McKensie, Hunter and Fisher Horner, Delaney and Thatcher Lowry, River VaQuera and Grace Bowman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.