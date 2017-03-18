Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Joseph Pratt, 58, of Rhome, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Aurora Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Withers officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Christian Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Pallbearers are Phillip Pratt, Jeremy Pratt, Joel Pratt, Jordan Hines, Ted Smith and John Quinn.

Joseph was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Lafayette, La., to Harry and Odette (Douglas) Pratt. He married Brenda Hines Feb. 26, 1975, in Dallas. Joseph served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Aurora Baptist Church. He also was well cared for by his beloved friend and physician Dr. Andrew Hoover of Rhome. He was the former owner of Blue Bonney Cleaners.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Linda Paul Harper Hines.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years; father-in-law George Ray Hines and wife, Juanita, of Rhome; sons Phillip Pratt and wife, Denise, of Lewisville, Jeremy Pratt and wife, Melissa, of Bedford and Joel Pratt and wife, Calandra, of White Settlement; grandchildren Landon, Caleb, Connor and Olivia; sisters Cindy Dacus of North Richland Hills and Sandra Harrison and husband, Don, of Frisco; brothers Ted Smith and wife, Debbie, of Hurst, Gary Douglas and wife, Donna, of Fort Collins, Colo., and David Douglas of Fort Collins; sister-in-law Debbie Wilkinson and husband, Michael; nieces Christal, Taylor and Hannah; nephews Jordan Hines and Aaron Wilkinson; and other family and friends.