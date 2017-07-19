Published Published Saturday, July 19, 2017

Tags: Chico

Joe Harold Haworth, 80, of Chico, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral was Aug. 18 at the First Baptist Church in Chico with Jeff Bakker and Jackie Karch officiating. Burial followed at Chico Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Thompson, Jimmy Hopkins, Donnie Proctor, Monte Reed, David Carlton and Johnny Chilton.

Honorary pallbearers were Brad Thompson, Andy Thompson, George Cowley, Pete Davidson and Jerry Strain.

Joe was born March 26, 1937, in Coalgate, Okla., to Willie and Selma (Brandon) Haworth. He married Lillie Sue Daulton May 25, 1957, in Wardville, Okla. Joe worked as a rock crusher operator for 44 years until his retirement from Southwest Stone/Gifford Hill. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Joe was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chico.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Joe Lynn Haworth.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years; son Tommy Haworth and wife, Melissa, of Alvord; daughters Debbie Lantz of Lewisville and Charlett Haworth of Chico; grandchildren William Ashley, Bethanie, Connie, John, Samantha and Chaz; great-grandchildren Blaine, Addison and Kolton; brothers Billy Haworth and wife, Polly, of Coalgate; Jerry Haworth and wife, Kathy, of Coalgate and James Haworth and wife, Sue, of Owosso, Mich.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.