Jimmy D. “Jim” Fennell, 61, of Decatur, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Canyon Lake.

Service was Friday, July 7 at Sweetwater Cemetery with the Rev. Clyde H. Slimp officiating.

Jim was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Bridgeport to David and Sue Fennell. He had many loving nieces and extended family. He was a loving son, brother, father and pawpaw.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley and working with his hands. He drove a truck, built swimming pools, was a mechanic, worked as a welder, delivered newspapers for the Messenger and much more, but his greatest and most proud achievement was his BBQ restaurant Skull Creek BBQ with a location in Wimberley and one in Canyon Lake. In the end he spent a lot of time working with wood, making canes and walking sticks and knives and wind chimes and much more. He wrote poetry to help others, and was a great man with a big heart and had a willingness to help with anything. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother; daughter, Andrea Taliaferro and husband, Brad, of Canyon Lake; brother, Bill Fennell and wife, Michelle, of Decatur; sister, Deb Jones and husband, Norman, of Weatherford; grandchildren Zackary Taliaferro, Matthew Faliaferro and Katlyn Taliaferro, all of Canyon Lake.