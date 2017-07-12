Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Bridgeport.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Sam Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at Boonsville Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Earl Green, Clayton Green, Orville Stone, Mike Henderson, Pete Henderson, and Jim Mercer. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Grantham and Mike Benton.

Jessie was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Olney to Jess and Lola Alta (Shawver) Swetnam. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. Jessie married Weldon Womack Jan. 10, 1946, in Fort Worth. She was a member of the Bridgeport Garden Club. Jessie worked as a hairdresser at Helen’s Beauty Shop for numerous years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sister Bobbie Lou Boner.

Jessie is survived by her son, Phillip Womack of Bridgeport; grandchildren Sandra Bryant and husband, Robert, of Perrin, Shane Womack of Bridgeport and Wayne Womack and Debra Seale of Houston; great-grandchildren Aimee Davis, Ethan Womack, Colton Womack, Pollyann Womack and Clara Womack; sister Ann Henderson of Bridgeport; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.