Published Saturday, October 28, 2017



Jerry D. Roberts, 73, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Decatur.

He was born May 10, 1944, in Lewisville to France and Margie V. Calvert Roberts. Jerry worked for Bluff View Dairy and the City of Lewisville, where he retired after 29 years in August 2010.

Jerry married Betty Roberts Jan. 30, 1965, in Lewisville.

He is preceded in death by his father; half-brother George; and half-sister Oda Rocket.

He is survived by his wife; daughters Marca Jane Nowlin and husband, Richie and Erica Jane Puckett and husband, Mark; sons Jeffrey David and Jerry Dana Roberts; grandson Colton Nowlin; mother; sister Jean Roberts Hamilton and husband, Jim; brother-in-law Bob Lovgren and wife, Sandy; nieces Samantha Crawford and husband, Lee and Margaret Lovgren; nephews Jimmy Hamilton and wife, Heather and Carl Lovgren.

Jerry dedicated his body to UT Southwestern to help in research.