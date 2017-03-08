Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017



Jan Fortenberry Ervin, 63, of Mineral Wells, died Monday, March 6, 2017, in Mineral Wells.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Boyd Cemetery with the Rev. Ed Rhoads officiating.

Jan was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Fort Worth to Willis and Janet (Sutherland) Fortenberry. She was a loving mom, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a medical transcriptionist.

She was preceded in death by her father; and brother Alan Fortenberry.

Jan is survived by her daughters, Loree Ingram and husband, Brett, of Mineral Wells and Jan Marie DeRoche of Colorado; son J.W. DeRoche and wife, Amy, of Mineral Wells; her mother; sisters Patti Fortenberry and Kaye Fortenberry, both of Boyd; brother Tony Fortenberry and wife, Rita, of Fort Worth; grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie, Sydnee and Garrett; and many nieces, nephews and friends.