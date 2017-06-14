James Roland Rather

Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



James “Jim” Roland Rather, 73, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Katy.

Jim was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Comanche, Okla., to Jessie Frances Bennett and Samuel Roland Rather. He married Karoline March 23, 1987. Jim and Karoline settled in Houston in 1996 and then later in Katy.

Jim was a Vietnam War veteran who served his country for many years, in the U.S. Navy and as a member of the 101st Airborne in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver, avid hunter and fisherman.

He was a simple man who loved the simple things in life — his family and his dogs, Jada and Foo-Foo. Jim loved his kids with all his heart. He tried to make sure his entire family felt loved and special at all times, especially when he would make “surprise” visits to take his kids to dinner. He believed in letting his children find their own way but was never more than a phone call away with advice.

Jim is survived by his wife; son Dusty Rather of Katy; daughters Jamie Rather Baird and husband, Jason, of Alvord, Jennifer Rather of Alvord, Joy McDowell of Katy and Kristi Rather and her partner, Kelley Gildersleeve, of Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren Tyler Hicks, Aubrey Baird, Selma Dunn and Emiliee Dunn, all of Alvord, Michelle Manuel and husband, Lawrence, and Jacquelene Fox and husband, Jason; and great-grandchildren Javon, Cameron and Kennedie Manuel of Katy and Chelsea Fox of Norge, Okla.